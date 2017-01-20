LAHORE - City police yesterday arrested a man after he set his 35-year-old spouse on fire at their house in Shalimar area.

The victim was admitted to the Mayo Hospital with 40 percent burns.

A police officer claimed Muhammad Mansha set his wife Saeeda Bano on fire as they clashed over some domestic dispute. According to the victim’s parents, the accused sprinkled petrol over her wife and then light the fire with matches.

The locals intervened as the mother of three made hue and cry. The lady was rushed to the Mayo Hospital with multiple burns.

According to doctors, at least 40 percent body of the victim was burnt.

The woman was said to be in serious condition till yesterday night.

The suspect was put behind bars after police filed an attempted murder case against him on the complaint of his wife. The complainant told the police that she had married with Mansha on the will of her parents some 11 years ago.

As per the police report, the husband was addicted to drugs and he used to torture his wife over domestic issues. Further investigations were underway.