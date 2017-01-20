HAFIZABAD : The police arrested 22 outlaws including eight proclaimed offenders (POs) during search operation in various areas of Hafizabad district on Friday.

The DPO taking notice of surge in crimes directed action against outlaws after which police teams belonging to different police stations launched operation against the criminals in Jalalpur Bhattian, Pindi Bhattian, Kasoki, Kassesay and other areas of Hafizabad.

During separate actions the police apprehended 22 criminals including 8 POs and recovered cache of arms and drugs from their possession.

The nabbed culprits stated to be wanted by police in various crimes including murder, kidnapping and robberies were being interrogated after registering cases against them at respective police station.