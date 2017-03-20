LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation stone of Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute & Research Center’s main building on Sunday.

He also inaugurated Hepatitis Treatment Filter Clinic at the site. With state of the art machinery, this filter clinic will provide modern and best medical facilities to hepatitis patients whereas Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute will provide modern and best medical facilities to kidney and liver patients with liver transplantation facility as well.

On the occasion, the CM said that such filter clinics would be set up on war footings in all 36 districts of the province. All these clinics would start providing medical facilities to hepatitis patients at the end of the current year, he added.

The first phase of Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute & Research Center would be completed on 25th December of the current year, making possible liver transplant surgery in the city.

“This is the success of Pakistan,” Shehbaz stated and announced free treatment for poor and deserving patients.

“Instead of Punjab, this project has been named as Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute & Research Center because it would provide medical facilities to people from Mehran Valley, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Punjab.”

Shehbaz said he has provided approximately 1 billion rupees for the treatment of liver patients during last eight years because surgery of liver patients is not done in Pakistan and they have to travel to India, China, or other European country.

Keeping this in mind, the Punjab government decided to establish PKLI in the provincial capital and fast track work is being done on this project.

The chief minister highlighted that non-availability of clean drinking water also led to hepatitis. “It is due to this fact that Punjab government has introduced a large project for the provision of clean drinking water to the people of the province and this project has been initiated from southern Punjab.

“The project got delayed due to covetousness and greediness of some people who are now accountable for all that; however we have once again started this large project in southern Punjab,” he added.

He further said that Hepatitis B & C are more dangerous and patients suffering from hepatitis B & C would be given treatment in Hepatitis Treatment Filter Clinic.

“Pakistan is not a poor country it is only our thinking and approach which is poor. Pakistan is rich with wealth resources and it has hardworking, determined and intellectual people. We have made Pakistan poor due to our own faults and follies.”

He also appealed to the young doctors to end occasional protests and serve humanity. “It is not appropriate that patients are dying in the hospitals due to non-availability of doctors whereas young doctors are shutting down indoors and outdoors of hospitals and protesting on roads and streets.”

The CM requested them not to follow the path of protest and sit-ins “because it does not look decent that patients are suffering and doctors are protesting.”

The CM, on the occasion, thanked provincial health ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, provincial finance minister Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha, and government officers for their collective efforts in achieving this milestone.

Dr Saeed Akhtar, president Board of Governors PKLI, termed the project a result of the CM’s significant cooperation. He added that 300 patients would be treated at Hepatitis Filter Clinic on daily basis and he would provide every available resource for the better medical facilities of patients.

Dr Saeed said that those who took part and contributed for this project deserve congratulations and they would be rewarded not only in this world but hereafter.

The CM also viewed different sections of the hospital and was briefed about Hepatitis Clinic. “Certainly, this clinic would prove to be a milestone in providing modern medical facilities.”

Shehbaz sees Tatarstan leader off

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov departed from Lahore on Sunday following his one day visit to the provincial capital.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif went to the airport to see off the Tatarstan leader.

While speaking on the occasion, President Minnikhanov said that the CM won his heart with his great hospitality and love. “I have been overwhelmed with the warm welcome and generosity extended to me by Shehbaz Sharif,” he added.

“My days at Lahore are memorable and I am leaving Lahore with unforgettable memories. The love and respect that the people of Punjab and Lahore have given me is unforgettable.”

The Tatarstan president also appreciated CM Shehbaz Sharif for rendering invaluable services for the progress and development of the province and said that the CM’s vision for development deserves praise and commendation.

Shehbaz also thanked Rustam Minnikhanov for his visit to Lahore and said that his visit would certainly promote trade and economic relations between Punjab and the Republic of Tatarstan.

He presented photo album to the Tatarstan president of his memorable visit to Lahore.

Provincial ministers Sheikh Allaud Din, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha, chief secretary and other high authorities were also present on the occasion to see off the guest.