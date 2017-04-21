LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday inaugurated Wheat Harvest Campaign 2017 at village Fatehpur, Kasur using traditional sickle and later through a harvester.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government protected farmers' interests and would continue to do so in future as well.

The chief minister said that he is personally monitoring wheat procurement campaign and won’t allow anyone to exploit farmers. He expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty and applauded farmers whose diligent work and devotion have driven into incredible yield of wheat this year additionally expanded farmers’ production per acres.

He said that Kisan Package worth billions of rupees introduced by the government has provided positive special subsidies to cultivators as a positive impact of which best wheat crop was acquired. The cultivators have confronted misfortune in the yield of potatoes, rice and cotton a year ago in any case the true endeavors of Nawaz Sharif to give help to farmers furnished them with low rates fertilizers and power, he shared.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Punjab government shared 50 per cent of the expenses on the Federal government scheme of providing subsidy on fertilizers. He directed Provincial Minister and Secretary Food to ensure protection of interests of cultivators and no complaint regarding supply of gunny bags should be received.

He ordered strict disciplinary action against the individuals who will attempt to endeavor farmers' rights and coordinated to maintain a strategic distance from middlemen or commission mafia in this Wheat Procurement Campaign.

The Punjab government has fixed a target to buy four million tonnes of wheat this year from the local cultivators even though they have additional reserves of grain.

He said history is witness that in the tenure of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, cheapest and hastiest electricity projects are being installed and Gas Power Projects of 3600MW have saved 112 billion rupees.

Furthermore, he added that 1180 MW gas Power project of Bhikki was inaugurated after 18 months of its start and producing electricity of 717MW which is a true example of transparency and high speed. He said that those involved in negative politics and impeachment need to mend their ways as people are well aware of the fact that Nawaz Sharif has set new records of transparency and speedy completion of projects.

He said Nawaz Sharif is Prime Minister today and will surely be Primer of tomorrow as he is the iron-will man who upheld nuclear explosion despite all pressure and has delivered a lot which his people openly acknowledge.

The chief minister said today these persons are making false charges with a specific goal to conceal their corruption. He said despite the confession of Zardari about Surrey Palace none of the court was approached against him and on the other side are those rich people who are enjoying luxuries after they go their billions of rupees loans waived off.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Nawaz Sharif who was two times Chief Minister Punjab and now Prime Minister has played incredible role in 51 billion dollars CPEC projects which also depict confidence of China in Pakistani leadership. He added that 1320MW Sahiwal Coal Power Project which was installed under CPEC will be inaugurated by Prime Minister next month.