LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday presided over a meeting that was arranged to review different aspects of the project “Smart Boards in schools”.

The meeting decided to introduce in phases smart board LCDs in all schools of the province in order to enable the students to catch up the modern day method of learning and also better training of the teachers.

Addressing the meeting, the CM has said that this project is aimed at educating students and training teachers through the use of smart board LCDs as government is well aware of the incredible effects of modern technology on augmenting education sector.

“Keeping in view role of technology in education we have started LCD smart boards in far-flung areas of southern Punjab and Danish schools back in 2011 which is yielding positive results,” he added.

Sharing the details of LCD Smart Board Project, CM said that innovation of introducing Smart Boards in schools will not only help refining education standards but also for improving teaching skills and they will introduce this system in all schools gradually in order to equip their students with latest technology.

He pledged that he will provide every needful resource to provide latest education to the students who are bright future of Pakistan and deserve much investment today which will turn into huge profit of tomorrow.

He said that Smart Board teaching system will not only facilitate students but ready to lend a hand for capacity building of teachers as well. He said proudly that with revolutionary steps, Punjab government has helped students get their due rights and spread education to every nook and corner of province. He said that the suggestions from British Experts in this regard will be taken under consideration and a details policy for its implementation will be devised soon.

Experts from British while assuring their unconditional support for project applauded CM Punjab and said that his efforts for promotion of quality education for all are highly remarkable as education sector is flourishing well under his dynamic leadership and education standard has amended in province.

Education Minister Rana Mashood, Adviser to CM Dr Umer Saif, additional Chief Sectary, British experts and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.