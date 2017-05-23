LAHORE: With the association of School of Media and Communication Studies, University of Central Punjab, a seminar was conducted on the topic “Role of Media in Creating Religious Tolerance.”

Chief Guest of the seminar was Irshad Ahmed Arif, Group Editor of 92 News and other guest speakers of the seminar were famous scholar Allama Raghib Naeemi, senior columnist of Nawa-e-Waqt Qayyum Nizami and Editor Coordination The Nation Emanuel Sarfraz.

Emanueal Sarfraz in his welcome address said that religion doesn’t teach anyone to be hostile towards others, religion indeed teach us to live in harmony.

Allama Raghib Naeemi came up with the comparison between different religious channels and their agendas and supported our first speakers opinion and added religious elements to it.

Qayyum Nizami enthusiastically said that media has to play a positive and influential role in creating interfaith harmony among different groups and stick to the original values of religion instead of deviating oneself towards hatred.

Chief guest Irshad Ahmed Arif highlighted the important points on lack of religious tolerance and the role of media regarding this issue and suggested valuable solutions for maintaining religious tolerance in the society.

At the end of the seminar Professor Dr Mughees Uddin Sheikh shared his experience and valuable opinion by praising the guest speakers who contributed in the discussion.

He thanked all the guests for their presence. He declared the seminar to be successful by appreciating the organizing team and presented souvenirs to the guest speakers.