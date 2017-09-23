LAHORE - A writ petition on Friday was filed in the Supreme Court challenging Panama papers’ decision in which former PM Nawaz Sharif and his family members were disqualified.

Amjad Farooq Bismill filed the petition through AK Dogar in Supreme Court Lahore registry, and made Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Imran Khan, National Accountability Bureau and the federal government as respondents.

The petitioner says that Nawaz Sharif was not given the right to appeal against the SC decision and his review petitions were also dismissed. There is no other option to appeal against the decisions of the Supreme Court in the country, he added.

“Every person, in the light of Islam, has the right to appeal,” said the petitioner while adding that in Nawaz Sharif’s case, this right was denied. He argued that Article 184 (3) was against the teachings of Islam. “Every accused should be provided the right to appeal,” he further said. The petitioner’s counsel relied upon a Supreme Court’s 2012 judgement, which rules the power to be exercised in State of Pakistan shall be within the limits of Allah and any action or in-action against injunctions of Islam shall be void. He requested the court to set aside the decision of the Supreme Court as well as appointment of monitoring judge for the NAB references against the Sharif family. On July 28, the apex court had disqualified Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers case, also ordering NAB to file references against Nawaz and his children besides Ishaq Dar.