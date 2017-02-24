LAHORE - Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Sewa Lamsal Adhikari called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed her grief over the loss of lives in recent incidents of terrorism.

Talking to the ambassador, Shehbaz Sharif said that sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the war against terrorism were matchless and these sacrifices reflected determination of Pakistan against terror.

Shehbaz said Pakistan and Nepal enjoy friendly ties and cooperation between both countries in the economic, trade and other sectors should be enhanced.

The Nepalese ambassador said her country wanted to further enhance social and economic cooperation with Pakistan.