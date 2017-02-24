LAHORE - Calling terrorists ‘beasts’ , Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has pledged to punish terrorists sternly.

“The heartless beasts who killed the innocent people will never be able to escape punishment and they deserve no leniency,” the CM said while condemning the explosion on Thursday.

According to a handout, he expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of the lives. He directed the health authorities to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

He also directed the senior officers of the Health Department to personally monitor the situation. Ordering investigation into the explosion, he sought a report from the inspector general police and directed him to take immediate action.

The CM said all sympathies of the Punjab government are with the bereaved families. He said the nation is united against terrorism and terrorists cannot shatter determination of the nation through such coward acts.

He also chaired a meeting on security steps. The initial report on Defense explosion was presented in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz said that a detailed report should be presented after investigating from all aspects.

He said that security arrangements should be made foolproof. He said that every possible step should be taken to eliminate anti-social elements.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Muhammad Ayub, Jehangir Khanzada, chief secretary, inspector general police, home secretary and other senior officials attended the meeting.