LAHOREOUR - The Punjab AIDS Control Program (PACP) and the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in the areas of bioinformatics, research and analysis of data on health.

The MoU ceremony was organised at the Vice Chancellor office, LUMS here on Tuesday. Vice Chancellor LUMS Prof Syed Sohail Hussain Naqvi and Program Director Punjab AIDS Control Program Dr Adnan Zafar signed the MoU from their respective organizations.

As part of the MoU, PACP and LUMS would collaborate in academic research, bioinformatics, analysis of epidemiological data and statistical applications for research and development purposes. Both the PACP and LUMS will cooperate for establishment of research facilities and work together in suggested areas for collaborative or independent research.

VC LUMS said: “This MoU is intended to foster increased interaction among faculty and advanced graduate students engaged in scientific and scholarly research in areas of mutual interest.”

Director PACP said: “Both LUMS and PACP would benefit from each other’s expertise; providing basis for further mutual cooperation.”

The ceremony was attended by officials from the organizations. From LUMS Associate Professor Dr Shaper Mirza and Assistant Professor Dr Safeeullah attended the ceremony whereas PACP team comprised Ms Andleeb Hanif, Obaidullah Qazi, Yasir Abbas Mirza and Sajjad Hafeez.