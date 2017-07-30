LAHORE - A local court on Saturday sentenced a stabber to seven years in jail.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Siddiqui gave this verdict in the Khadija Siddiqui stab case. According to the judgement, convict Shah Hussain would serve a collective jail term of 23 years and pay Rs334,016 fine. Shah Hussain had stabbed Khadija, a student of LLB at The Institute of Legal Studies, 23 times on a busy road in the provincial capital in broad daylight on May 3, 2016.

Khadija’s agony came to the spotlight a few months ago when she was forced to sit an exam with her alleged attacker, prompting the authorities to issue statements showing solidarity with her.

In Khadija’s words, the incident left a scar on her soul. “I have been raising this issue for a long time, but I did not receive the support I needed. This proves how everyone takes such issues, even women,” she said. The Lahore High Court took notice and issued directives to a subordinate court to hear the case on a daily basis.

During the hearing, the prosecution presented 11 witnesses to prove the suspect guilty of attempted murder. The defence opposed it, pleading the judge to delete the offence of attempted murder.

On July 27, the court reserved the judgement and on July 28 the prosecution moved an application in the sessions court, requesting transfer of the case to another court in a bid to delay the judgement.

After the verdict, convict Shah Hussain was taken into custody in the courtroom.

Talking to the media, Khadija extended her gratitude to her lawyers, the media, Tehmina Durrani and everybody else who showed solidarity with her. She said she had no personal enmity with anyone. “I stood firm against the oppression and injustice,” she added.

Khadija had told the court that son of influential lawyer Tanvir Hashmi was wearing a helmet when he attacked her. She said that his helmet fell down when he was trying to flee and she recognised him.

INP