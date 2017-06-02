GUJRAT - The Counter-Terrorism Department claimed to have foiled a major terror bid and nicked two Lashkar-e-Jhangvi affiliated terrorists on Thursday.

The CTD also recovered explosives, detonators and other material used in subversive activities from their possession.

According to a CTD spokesman, the department got a tip-off about the presence of two alleged terrorists, belonging to the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, in the area near Model Bazaar opposite General Bus Stand in Gujrat. The spokesman claimed that the terrorists were planning attack on sensitive installations somewhere in the city.

The CTD team raided the place and arrested two terrorists identified as Tariq and Inamul Haq. The lawmen also recovered 2.1kg of explosive, two detonators and Primacord 95 inch from them.

A case has been registered against the terrorists at CTD Police Station Gujranwala and they were shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.





OUR STAFF REPORTER