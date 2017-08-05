ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday directed the constitution of seven new ministries and their constituent divisions.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister's Media Wing, the decision has been taken under the provisions of Rule 3 of the Rules of Business 1973.

The new ministries include:

i. Ministry of Energy would have two constituent divisions; Power Division and Petroleum Division.

ii. Ministry of Water Resources would have one constituent

division; Water Resources Division.

The business of the existing divisions of Water and Power and Petroleum and Natural Resources shall be distributed between the two new divisions accordingly.

iii. Ministry of Postal Services would have one constituent division: Postal Services Division.

The business of the existing Communications Division to the extent of postal services shall be transferred to the new division while residual business shall remain with the existing Communications Division.

iv. Ministry of Commerce and Textiles, with two constituent divisions, namely: Commerce Division; and Textile Division.

The current business of the two existing divisions of commerce and textile industry shall be placed under the new ministry accordingly.

v. Ministry of Statistics, with one constituent division namely: Statistics Division.

vi. Ministry of Privatisation, with one nconstituent division to be called Privatisation Division.

vii. Ministry of Narcotics Control that would have one constituent division to be named as Narcotics Control Division.

Accordingly, the residual ministries would be named as Ministry of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs comprising three divisions including Finance Division, Revenue Division and Economic Affairs Division.

After this decision, the previously known Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control would be renamed as Ministry of Interior comprising Interior Division.

Following the directive, the Cabinet Division shall take further action immediately to implement the prime minister's orders.