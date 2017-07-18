SHEIKHUPURA - Four children drowned in two incidents occurred in different areas here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, eight-year-old Abdullah along with his seven-year-old friend Zain drowned in a pond at a fish farm in Narang Mandi. The dead bodies were fished out by locals.

In another incident, two brothers - Jan Muhammad,11, and Aun Muhammad, 9, died after drowning in a canal near village Bhagianwala on Tuesday. They were taking a bath in the canal but drown. The bodies were fished out by the rescuers. The Muridke Saddr Police started investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, a tenant was axed to death by the landlord and his two his accomplices in the name of honour in Payara area, in the remit of Sharqpur Police on Tuesday. The deceased Akbar had allegedly developed illicit relation with the landlord Rehmat's wife. The accused along with his two other accomplices overpowered the tenant and killed with an axe. The Sharqpur Police have started investigation into the incident.