CHINIOT - Four passengers were killed and nine others sustained critical burns in fire erupted in a passenger van after collision with a car.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred on Faisalabad-Chiniot Road.

The van was on the way when it rammed into a car head-on and subsequently, fire erupted in the van. Resultantly, two persons died on the spot while 11 others sustained critical injuries and burns.

On information, Rescue 112 personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

They were shifted to DHQ hospital where two of them also succumbed to their wounds. The police said that the accident occurred due to speeding.

Staff reporter/Monitoring