MIRPUR (AJK)/SIALKOT - Norway emphasised the need for holding result-oriented dialogues between Pakistan and India to resolve the Kashmir issue, says a message reached here on Wednesday.

The emphasis was made during a debate in the Norwegian Parliament on Wednesday, on an adjournment motion tabled by the leader of the Christian Democratic Party Knut Arild Hareide, it said. “Arild Hareide lamented the gross human right violations by India in occupied Kashmir. He expressed his concern and showed surprise on how a democracy like India could impose curbs on freedom of expression including the social media,” the message said.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende while replying to the Motion, also reiterated the need for a peaceful settlement of the dispute. Various other members of the Norwegian Parliament also spoke on the matter and supported the just right to self-determination for Kashmiri people, the message concludes.

Likewise, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Ameer Abdul Rasheed Turabi has asked the Pakistan government to take up the Kashmir issue with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) effectively.

Talking to the newsmen at Sialkot Press Club, he said that India has provided a unique opportunity for Pakistan to move to ICJ with Kashmir dispute after Indian approach to ICJ in Indian spy Kalbhushan Jadhav’s case. He said that Pakistan should launch massive global diplomatic campaign on Kashmir Issue as the time was ripe for the move.

Turabi said that the world should resolve the burning Kashmir Issue as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir, adding early freedom from Indian yoke and plebiscite to the people of Occupied Kashmir is their basic right and Pakistan should resolve the Kashmir Issue first.

Turabi also urged the world to use its complete influence to globally pressurise India for the early peaceful solution to burning Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the people of the held valley. He expressed complete solidarity with the depressed people of the held valley and said that the sun of freedom of Kashmir will rise soon and people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will soon get freedom from Indian yoke.

To a question, Turabi also asked the world to ensure Scotland-like plebiscite in Occupied Kashmir. He said that durable peace could never be established in Asia without the early solution to Kashmir Issue. He said that the Kashmir dispute had now become a flash point between the two nuclear neighbours.

Later, addressing a meeting of the party workers, he claimed that Kashmir was running into the blood of the Pakistani nation. He urged the Pakistan government to globally pressurise India for ensuring the early implementation of the prolonged delayed UN Resolutions. He said that India should give the basic right of plebiscite to the people of the held valley.

He vowed to make sincere efforts and even to sacrifice the last drop of his blood to save Pakistan from the enemies and to make Pakistan as a real Islamic welfare state as envisaged by the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He strongly condemned the aggressive policy of India. He strongly criticised BJP government in India, alleging that the BJP was implementing the agenda to crush the Muslim in India.

JI Sialkot Ameer Dr Shakeel Thakur, Arshad Mehmood Baggu, Arif Mehmood Sheikhand local JI leaders Syed Mashhudul Haq and Shekh Attiqur Rehman were also present.

MEDICAL CAMP AFOOT: The senior doctors checked 500 male and female patients on the second day of a hepatitis screening camp being held at Daska Civil Hospital.

Daska Civil Hospital Abdul Ghafur Ghuman said that the anti-hepatitis vaccine was also given to the visiting people at this camp by the Health Department. He said that the ratio of hepatitis carriers was detected 4 percent during this hepatitis screening.

The deputy commissioner said that free anti=hepatitis medicines would be provided for the patients at their homes through courier service. He said that this camp will continue for a week.