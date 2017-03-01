LAHORE - Earthquake jolted parts of the country including Lahore on Tuesday, causing panic stricken people to come of houses and shops while reciting verses from the Holy Quran. Magnitude of quake was recorded 06 on the Richter Scale and its epicenter was located in Tajikistan. Severe jolts were felt in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fata, Punjab and Islamabad and some areas of Balochistan.