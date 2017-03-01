Overseas players of the Quetta Gladiators, Kevin Pietersen, Luke Wright and Tymal Mills, have excused themselves from playing Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore.

Quetta qualified for final after defeating Peshawar Zalmi by one run in the Qualifier yesterday.

All of three players announced their decision on Twitter after the match.

Luke Wright said one match is not worth to put oneself in danger especially with a young family.

“It’s with heavy heart I will not be coming to Lahore. I have a young family and for me one game of cricket is not worth of risk,” he wrote.

It's with a heavy heart I will not be coming to Lahore. I have a young family and for me a game of cricket is just not worth the risk 1/3 — Luke Wright (@lukewright204) February 28, 2017





He, however, apologized from Pakistani fans. “Hopefully in future security will not be in doubt to come play there,” Wright said.

I'm sorry as I know how much it means to you all and hopefully in the future the safety will not be in doubt to come play there. 2/3 — Luke Wright (@lukewright204) February 28, 2017





Meanwhile, bowler Tymal Millers wrote that unfortunately he will not be travelling to Lahore but he will cheer his team from home. “Massive thank you to everybody involve in Quetta Gladiators and PSL in general,” he said.





Batsman Kevin Pietersen did not give a detailed reason for his absence, and simply re-tweeted the video of his longest six; he hit to Wahab Riaz and said he will watch it in London.

I'll pick that up in London tomorrow. Bye bye Dubai! Your weather was ???????? but the golf was ????????. #FamilyTime https://t.co/jMIMrL26NY — KP (@KP24) February 28, 2017





Earlier, Pieterson did mention that he will take decision about playing in Lahore, once his team will qualify for final.

Chat Con