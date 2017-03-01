The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Usman Yusuf Mobeen.

The warrants were issued for the chairman for not appearing in the court despite orders.

Justice Noor-ul-Haq Qureshi has ordered police to produce Mobeen before the court on March 3.

The high court had ordered Nadra in 2010 to provide police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) access to its biometric system and revenue record. However, the department failed to comply with the court orders.