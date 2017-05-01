LAHORE - Held against the backdrop of Dawn leaks’ report, an informal consultative meeting of the PML-N’s big wigs with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif sparked yet another controversy over Maryam Nawaz’s position to tweet about its outcome.

Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sahrif, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Fawad Hasan Fawad attended the meeting which took place at Raiwnd estate of the Sharif family. The two federal ministers reached the venue in a special plane from Islamabad under instructions from the prime minister.

Sunday’s meeting, informal though, was important as it took place a day after the ISPR rejected government’s notification suggesting disciplinary action against prime minister’s special assistant Tariq Fatemi and Principal Information Officer Rao Tahseen. The army spokesperson yesterday rejected the notification terming it incomplete.

Since there was no official word about the outcome of this important meeting, it gave rise to speculations in the electronic media about what had transpired. A news channel reported that prime minister has tasked the interior minister and the Punjab chief minister to sort out the issue with the security establishment.

Prime minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif was quick to respond on her twitter account stating that no one had been assigned any task by the prime minister. “All statements being attributed to PM on media after the consultative meeting are incorrect. No one has been assigned any task by the PM,” she said in her tweet.

Sheikh Rashid quipped over her tweet saying that it would be better if she becomes official spokesperson of her father. “It is good that prime minister’s daughter acting as his spokesperson,” he added.

PTI’s spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry questioned that in which capacity had Maryam Nawaz tweeted about the meeting.