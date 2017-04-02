SARGODHA: Custodian of a sufi shrine, allegedly killed 19 of his devotees on late Saturday night in Sargodha, according to a private news channel.



As per sources, the incident took place in the premises of Muhammad Ali Gujar Shrine, Sufi saint, where the custodian drugged his disciples and then killed them with a club.



There were 15 men and 4 women, while 2 other women were seriously injured and had been shifted to the hospital, said the rescue officials.



According to sources, “3 suspects have been arrested from the venue. Drugs were recovered from the trustee’s room in the Shrine,” said SP Sargodha, Bilal Iftikhar.