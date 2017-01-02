HAFIZABAD - The All-Pakistan Special Persons Federation (APSPF) on Sunday held a demonstration in front of Press Club Hafizabad against the failure of police for not arresting the teacher and his accomplice for allegedly raping a handicapped student.

The girl is student of Government Special Education Centre Hafizabad. The protesters led by Hafiz Muzammal Riaz, the federation’s chairman, and its other office-bearers strongly condemned the inhuman act of teacher Zohaib Bashir and clerk Zakaullah of the education centre. They allegedly subjected her to their animal lust for more than a year. They called upon the DPO and chief minister of the Punjab to take prompt measures for their early arrest. They also demanded dismissal of the principal of the centre otherwise they would be constrained to launch a country-wide protest demonstration.

According to the brother of the victim, the police have miserably failed to arrest the accused who have got pre-arrest bail from the district courts on Saturday till January 5. He demanded justice and deterrent punishment to the accused.

Hafizabad termed polio-free district: The district administration has said that Hafizabad is polio-free district of the Punjab as no polio case was reported in the district during the last year. For the success, it credited the anti-polio campaign, health officers, Ulema, social workers, teachers and parents who played their positive role in administration of drops to the children in the district.

The district coordination officer expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Anti-Polio Committee Hafizabad in district complex. Ali Randhawa said that officers and officials of the health department performed their duties with responsibility and commitment to make the anti-polio campaign successful in the district.

He added that with the special efforts of EDO Health Dr Muhammad Aslam Shaheen, the performance of Health Department had improved. The EDO apprised the meeting that anti-polio vaccine was administered to more than one lakh and ninety three thousand children in the district.

32 SUSPECTS NAILED: The district police have arrested 32 suspects during a search operation carried out in Kasooki Police precinct on Saturday. According to police spokesman, the Kasooki Police nicked 32 suspects during a search operation. Later after biometric verification, 27 of them were released. The police also recovered huge quantity of illicit arms and drugs from six persons and registered separate cases against them, the spokesman said and added that accused Amar, Mujahid, Azam etc had also been involved in robberies and other heinous crimes.

He said that the police have been put on high alert across the district in view of prevailing security situation and new year celebrations.

He said that strict checking is being carried out at all entry and exit points of the district while patrolling has also been increased.