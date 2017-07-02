A high-level delegation from Washington is in Islamabad which comes after President Donald Trump called on Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries.
Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said the US delegation led by Senator John McCain met Foreign Secretary Tahmina and Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz at the foreign ministry.
The meeting between both sides is in progress pic.twitter.com/lm2vQw19OP— M. Nafees Zakaria (@ForeignOfficePk) July 2, 2017