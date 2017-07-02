RAWLAKOT:- Indian army once against resorted to unprovoked firing at Line of Control (LoC) in Abbaspur Taroti sector in Rawlakot, Azad Kashmir. A civilian was injured in the unprovoked firing. The firing damaged private properties in Abbaspur Taroti along the LoC. The injured was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Pakistan Army befittingly responded to the Indian aggression and silenced the enemy’s guns.–INP