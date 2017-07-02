Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif says the sacrifices of nation against terrorism and extremism will not go waste.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said the elements engaged in the activities against the solidarity, unity and development of Pakistan will be defeated.

The prime minister said that the victims of the Parachinar blasts incident will be looked after and compensated completely. He said the people’s sacrifices against terrorism and extremism would never squander. The elements poised to undermine the unity and development of Pakistan would face defeat, he added.

The PM directed Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra to distribute relief cheques among the victims of Parachinar terrorism incident.

The Pakhtunkhwa government of has been given the task for the distribution of the prime minister's announced package for Parachinar blasts' victims.

The prime minister also directed Governor KP to take full care of victims of the Parachinar terror incident.