ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal termed the ECO summit as an example of successful diplomatic relations with all countries.

During an interview on a Radio channel he said, “Pakistan is set to become leader of trade and connectivity in Central and South Asia as well as Western Countries due to the CPEC and Gwadar port.”

He further said, “Successful conduct of the ECO summit in Islamabad has proved that Pakistan is not facing isolation but moving forward shoulder to shoulder with developing world.” Ahsan Iqbal also said, “It is time for Pakistan and ECO countries to work together for rapid development and prosperity by developing connectivity in the region.”

Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria responded to a question, “The SAARC summit which was due in Pakistan was postponed for time being but it will be held later at appropriate time.”

Regarding CPEC Nafees Zakaria said, “China Pakistan Economic Corridor is a game changer project for Pakistan as well as for entire region.”