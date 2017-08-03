Human rights activist Tahira Adbullah was enraged after the outbreak of accusations against Imran Khan. On a talk show with City 42, she discussed her position as a firm supporter of gender equality and justice.

Upon elaboration, the activist expressed that if Ayesha Gulalai holds any evidence to support her allegations against Imran Khan, she should bring it forward in court. Gulalai is an educated woman, she added, and raised in the modern city of Islamabad. Therefore, comparing her situation to that of an abused woman residing in FATA/Waziristan with no voice to stand up for herself is essentially ludicrous.

Tahira also said that if the former PTI leader had been receiving inappropriate messages from chairman Imran Khan since 2013 and not come forward, then she has allowed herself to be used as a pawn in a political game.

She also criticized Gulalai for reaping the benefits of her position as MNA for over a year without producing any work with regards to woman empowerment, and suddenly switching parties.