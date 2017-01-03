PESHAWAR : China has agreed to construct the Circular Railway Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to spokesman of the provincial government, the project will be completed at a cost of one point six billion dollar in three years.

In first phase, the Circular Railway Project will link Peshawar with Charsadda, Mardan and Nowshera. In second phase, it will be extended to Swabi.

The spokesman said, “Speed of the train will be 220km per hour.”

He also said that, “The Circular Railway Project will enhance trade and business activities in the province.”