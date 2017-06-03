Five Indian soldiers were killed during a cross-border exchange of fire as Pakistani troops responded to an 'unprovoked' ceasefire violation in the Tatta Pani sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

Indian bunkers were also destroyed in the firing, the ISPR said, adding that Pakistani troops "violently responded".

Today's episode marks the second incident of cross-border firing this week. On Thursday, two individuals were killed and six others were injured when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC.