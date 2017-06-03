Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Hayat stated that Pakistan is facing challenged due to Afghan refugees.

While addressing to Asia pacific Security Conference, the CJCSC further added that Pakistan has always strived for regional peace and stability.

“Joint efforts need to be done for regional and global peace,” he said.

General Hayat further mentioned that peaceful Afghanistan is essential for Pakistan.

“Unless there is stability in Afghanistan, Pakistan and South Asia cannot be peaceful,” he mentioned.

He urged global powers to work for peaceful South Asian Region.