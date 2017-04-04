Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is observing the 38th death anniversary of party’s founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto today.

The ruling party in Sindh has announced public holiday throughout the province as all autonomous, semi-autonomous, corporation and local councils will remain closed.

PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s execution was called ‘judicial killing’ when military dictator General Zia-ul-Haq hanged him over ‘murder conspiracy’ on April 4th, 1979.

PPP is conducting a huge public gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. Party workers and leaders will participate in the anniversary ceremony today.

Sindh government has made special arrangements for rallies coming from outside the province as special buses and transport are being arranged for them.

PPP top leadership is also arriving at the venue where PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari will address the workers.