QUETTA - Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum on Tuesday reiterated that those sitting abroad could not win this war by creating law and order situation in Balochistan through subversive activities.

The IG FC Balochistan was talking to tribal elites and officers of Kacchi, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Lehri and Soobat Poor at Sibi Scouts headquarters.

The ceremony was also attended by former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali, Mir Hazar Khan Khoso, Nawab Ghuos Bakhsh Barozai, MNA Mir Dostein Domki, MNA Nawabzada Khalid Khan Magsi, MPA Sardar Sarfraz Khan Domki, Brig Amjad Sati, Brig Shahid Nawaz, Commandant Sibi Scouts Col Zulfiqar Bajwa, Lt-Col Abdul Rab Bhatti and other public representatives. Addressing the ceremony, IG FC asked youth to hold pen instead of gun, if they wanted Balochistan to shine and prosper.

“The credit of establishing peace in Balochistan goes to the people and tribes of Balochistan who are standing by the security forces and Pakistan Army made defence of the country strong.”

Regarding CPEC, he said that today Russia, Saudi Arabia and other countries were aspiring to become part of the game-changer project.

CPEC had become game-changer for entire region as Pakistan Army and brave Pakistani nation had made it successful, he said.

He said the mega-project would directly benefit the people of Balochistan. He further said that the enemy had no guts to attack Pakistan.

The enemies of Pakistan had lost this war and Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and other Western countries wanted to become part of the CPEC, he stated.

He further said that work on several projects of CPEC was underway on fast pace which would directly facilitate people of the province.

Recounting the efforts of Frontier Corps for establishing law and order, the IG FC articulated that the FC had established a network of 60 schools and colleges in width and breadth of Balochistan while 200 students were being imparted quality education every year through scholarships in best educational institutes of the country.

