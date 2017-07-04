MIRPUR (AJK)-The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Monday banged with full throated anti-US and anti-India slogans during protest rallies took out in various towns and cities of the state to vehemently condemn the recent decision by US President of designating Hizbul Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin "as a global terrorist".

Amidst full-throat anti-US and anti-India slogans, participants of the protest rallies declared that Syed Salahuddin is not a terrorist. "Rather he is the hero of the people of Jammu & Kashmir who is fighting for the freedom of Jammu & Kashmir under the fold of the Hizbul Mujahideen", they categorically remarked.

The rallies called upon the United States to immediately withdraw her uncalled-for, unjust and hostile executive order of, what they described, its imbalanced President Trump, designating the eminent Kashmir freedom movement leader Syed Salahuddin, head of Muttahida Jehad Council as a terrorist.

The rallies participants made it clear that the Kashmiris indigenous freedom movement in the bleeding Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir Valley aims at the liberation of their motherland from Indian clutches under the spirit of UN resolutions. They also called upon the US democrats and policymakers to influence the US President to immediately withdraw his decision - which he took, in haste, mere to appease his "customer Modi."

In Mirpur, AJK's major city next to the State capital town of Muzaffarabad, the rally was jointly arranged by local branch of AJK Jamaat-e-Islami with the coordination of various social, political, religious and human rights organisations as well as representative forums of the people from all shades of public opinion.

The rally passed through various city streets, chanting slogans against India, Israel and America for their nefarious abortive attempts to portray Kashmiris struggle for freedom.

The participants of the rally were holding banners and placards inscribed with anti-American, anti-Indian and pro-freedom slogans. They also chanted slogans in favour of Syed Salahuddin and Hizbul Mujahideen.

"India and America will be in a fool's paradise if they assume they will succeed in defaming Kashmiris just and principled struggle for the achievement of their internationally-acknowledged right to self-determination in line with the UN resolutions", the speakers pointed out.

The key speakers including Dr Riaz Ahmed, Malik Muhammad Aslam, Zulqarnain Butt and Maulana Muhammad Ayub Muslim of local chapter of AJK Jamaat-e-Islami, KPC Secretary General Muhammad Iqbal Khawaja, Ch Mansha of PTI AJK Chapter, Asif Nadeem Butt and Humayoon Mirza of PPP AJK said that the Hizbul Mujahideen leadership has never been involved in terrorists activities and purely striving for the freedom of Occupied Kashmir, raising voice against Indian atrocities.

"The nefarious move of branding great hero of Kashmiris freedom struggle as a global terrorist is the result of nexus between American President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi", the speakers alleged, adding that people of Jammu & Kashmir living on both sides of the LoC and rest of the world totally turn down this hostile narrative designating Salahudin as terrorist by President Trump", they declared.

"Since early peaceful solution to Kashmir issue is the key to emergence of durable and everlasting regional and global peace, it is enjoined upon the UN, global human rights organisation and freedom-loving comity of nations to exercise their respective global responsibilities to move for ensuring early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," they emphasised.

The speakers called for early grant of the right to self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in line with the UN resolutions which are still intact and waiting for their implementation since last seven decades.

Similar protest rallies and demonstrations were also in various other parts of the AJK including the capital city of Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Bagh and other places to condemn the US decision and reiterate full solidarity with Kashmiris who are fighting for freedom. The protesters condemn the US State Department decision in which it has declared Salahuddin a "global terrorist".

Addressing these rallies, speakers vehemently condemn the US decision of designating the Kashmiri leader as global terrorist as gross injustice with the Kashmiris struggling for their freedom for the last seven decades.

They said that since India is aggressor in the region, her occupying forces in the Indian held Jammu and Kashmir should be declared state terrorists by Washington instead of defaming Kashmir freedom struggle and its leaders.

The America, they observed, absolutely ignored the ongoing human rights abuses - worst of their kind in the global history of any freedom movement on the part of India and her occupational forces in the disputed occupied Kashmir valley.