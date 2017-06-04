Pakistan's Ambassador to UN, Maleeha Lodhi has urged Afghanistan to focus its attention to overcome the deteriorating security situation in the country instead of blaming Pakistan, reported Radio Pakistan.

In an interview with Voice of America, she said we are ready to help address the shared threat of violent extremists to the region but Afghanistan should desist from externalizing its internal problems.

She said the surge in violence in Afghanistan seems to indicate the spreading influence of IS about which we have long warned. The rapid slide in the security situation is troubling not only for Afghanistan but for all its neighbours.

The ambassador said the timing of the attacks on Kabul suggests those who carried them out want to sabotage any renewed effort towards a negotiated peace.

She said terrorism and violent extremism are a common enemy and need a joint resolve to fight it.

Meanwhile, UN envoy to Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto called for measures to halt the cycle of violence following deadly attacks in Afghanistan.

Tadamichi Yamamoto urged all members of the international community to help put an end the cycle of violence and support the foundations of a lasting peace.