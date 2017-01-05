Swat - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Malakand division on Wednesday arrested suspected terrorist during a search operation in Shamozai Market. The suspect was identified as Zeir Hakeem s/o Noor Hakeem, a resident of Haryankot Dargi, Malakand Agency. Hakeem was wanted to security agencies in various cases and a case under section 427, 120b, 124a, and 7ATA was registered against him in 2008.