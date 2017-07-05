MASTUNG - Unidentified armed men shot dead a Levies naib risaldar on Tuesday in Balochistan’s Mastung district and managed to escape after committing the crime.

Gul Muhammad Shahwani, a Levies naib risaldar, was targeted by two armed assailants when Shahwani was leaving for office. The Levies naib risaldar suffered bullet injuries when attackers opened indiscriminate fire on him. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri strongly condemned the target killing of Levies naib risaldar Muhammad Gul Shahwani and expressed his grief over her martyrdom. Paying tribute to martyred soldier, Nawab Zehri said Gul was a brave Levies officer who rendered praise-worthy role for eliminating terrorists from the society, but militants martyred her in a cowardly way.

“The security personnel sacrificing their lives in terrorist strikes are our heroes who will never die,” said the chief minister paying homage to security cops who saved public lives at the cost of their lives.

Sanaullah Zehri added the Levies forces like other law enforcement agencies were demonstrating splendid services of securing public lives and their properties in Balochistan as it had become an active force with the efforts of ruling government.

The chief minister condoled with the bereaved family of Shaheed naib risaldar and also prayed for the deported soul.

CHAMAN TRADER INJURED IN ABDUCTION BID DIES

Haji Abdul Razzaq, a renowned trader who had sustained bullet injuries during an abduction bid in Chaman, succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday at Civil Hospital Quetta. The relatives and office-bearers of Anjuman-i-Tajiran Chaman staged a protest demonstration against his killing by placing the body in front of Quetta Press Club.

Alladad Tareen, central leader of Anjuman-i-Tajiran Balochistan and President of Anjuman-i-Tajiran Chaman Muhammad Saddiq Achakzai, addressing the protesters, lashed out at law enforcement agencies and administration who they said were helpless before the dacoits and abductors.

“We are tired of lifting dead bodies,” said the speakers at the protest demonstration in Quetta, adding in such appalling circumstances, it was now completely impracticable for businessmen to continue trade.The speakers claimed that the incident took place at a stone’s throw from a Levies checkpost but no one took action to go against abductors. They said this lethargic response had put a question mark on the role of security forces who had left people of the city on the mercy of dacoits and kidnappers.

The traders’ heads appealed to Supreme Court to take suo moto notice of prevailing uncertainty and lawlessness in presence of large number of security agencies in border city of Chaman. They demanded a stern action against culprits.

The protesters also chanted slogans against Chaman administration and dispersed peacefully at the end.

ARMS, EXPLOSIVES SEIZED IN BARAKAN

The security forces on Tuesday seized huge cache of arms and ammunition in Barakan, however, no arrest was made.

The Levies personnel and other security forces conducted a joint raid in Barakan in which they seized a huge quantity of explosives, 1 anti-tank mine, anti-personnel mine, 140 rounds, 1 RPG shell, 7 fuses, 10 metre cable and other materials which were later on defused.

The seized arms and ammunition were to be used for subversive activities in the district, said the security officials.