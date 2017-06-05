SAHIWAL: Three persons including a woman and an employee of high security jail collapsed and died due to heatstroke as mercury reached 46 degree Celsius here in the district.

According to health authorities, dozens others including women were admitted to various hospitals owing to different heat-related ailments.

According to rescue and police sources, the district experienced severe heat-wave as the temperature rose to as high as 46 degree Celsius, bring the life to a halt. The High Security Jail management informed that one of its employees, 25-year-old Absar Ahmad collapsed during duty. He was rushed to DHQ hospital in unconscious condition where he was pronounced as dead. Similarly, 55-year-old Sakeena, a guest came from Chak 56/SP and 45-year-old Iqbal from Chak 139-9L fainted and were taken to hospital but they could not survive.

The health department sources informed that dozens of people including women collapsed and were admitted to different hospital for heat-related ailments.–Staff Reporter

The health authorities have advised the public to be vigilant and avoid unnecessary going out to avert heatstroke.

According to MET office, the heat-wave is likely to prevail, especially in the plains of Punjab during the next 24 hours.