Director General Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza made a special hotline contact with his Indian counterpart Monday and raised the issue of unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) by the Indian troops.

He said that targeting of civilians at LoC is utterly non-professional approach and Pakistan will give befitting response in case of any misadventure.

According to a press release issued by the ISPR, Pakistani DGMO raised issues of unprovoked firing by Indian troops along LoC/Working Boundary and continuously targeting of innocent civilians particularly on June 1, 2017 in Battal, Hot Spring and Jandrot Sectors which resulted in martyrdom of innocent civilians.

DGMO told his counterpart that killing of innocent civilians and inadvertent crossers along LoC and labeling them infiltrator is highly unprofessional and unsoldierly. DGMO Pakistan Army asked for actionable evidence regarding alleged infiltration and also to look inwards for correct identification of the issue.

Pakistan Army is committed to maintain peace and tranquility along LoC and WB. However, any Indian misadventure from across / along LoC in any form shall be responded with full force at the time and place of our choosing with onus of responsibility on Indian aggressive behaviour.