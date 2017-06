MUZAFFARGARH: At least three people were scorched when an oil tanker caught fire here on Monday.

Rescue sources said that fire engulfed an oil tanker in Khangarh Doma area of Muzaffargarh.

The vehicle was burnt adversely before the blaze could be extinguished.

The scorched people were shifted to burn unit of a local hospital for treatment.

According to hospital sources their condition was stable.