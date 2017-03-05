SAHIWAL: In an encounter with terrorists, one inspector was killed while a deputy superintendent of police was injured from the counter-terrorism department (CTD) personnel in Sahiwal on Saturday night.

According to CTD officials, in the shoot-out two terrorists were also injured, around four others were arrested and explosive material was recovered. The two other terrorists escaped from the site.

According to officials, CTD department had received a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in Harrapa village of Sahiwal. During the raid, the terrorists opened fire at the officials, killing inspector Fida Hussain and leaving a DSP injured.