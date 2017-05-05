Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria on Friday said that India has been using Afghan soil for its nefarious designs against Pakistan and its continuous behavior proved that it is part of the problem in Afghanistan, not solution.

In his weekly media briefing in Islamabad, the spokesperson said, “We want peace and stability in Afghanistan and our relations with Afghanistan are centuries old.”

"The efforts of Pakistan for restoring peace and stability in Afghanistan and strengthening bilateral relations would continue," he added.

Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan has serious concerns over the unprovoked firing on the census team in Pakistan on Chaman border.

He said that border between Pakistan and Afghanistan is clearly demarcated and internationally recognised, adding, “Conducting census on our own side of the border is our sovereign right.”

Zakaria said that it is spirit of Pakistan’s foreign policy to promote peace and stability in the region and bilateral relations with the neighboring countries.

Regarding extension of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan, he said that many countries are attracted to join the corridor, adding the project will bring shared-prosperity and common-development in the region.

Responding to another question, he said that Pakistan is cognizant of the important role of United States and China in Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan wants Afghan-owned and Afghani-led peace process in Afghanistan.

The spokesperson said that Indian forces in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) in their unabated acts of state terrorism killed twenty five Kashmiris including six young boys and two women in the month of April.

"According to data compiled by the research section of Kashmir Media Service, hundreds of students were injured due to the use of brute force by Indian occupation forces to stifle students’ uprising in the valley," he added.

Zakaria further said that due to media blackout, the Indian brutal treatment of defenceless Kashmiris remains either unreported or under-reported.

He said that such a situation where extremists are suggesting carpet bombing, cordoning off of the entire Valley to kill and brutalise Kashmiris, reflect the intention of ethnic cleansing