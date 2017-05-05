RAWALPINDI - Another three hardcore terrorists of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who were earlier tried by military courts were executed on Thursday.

These terrorists were involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians, attacking armed forces of Pakistan and law enforcement agencies. Inter Services public Relations said those executed were identified as Hassan Dar, Umar Zada and Hazrat Ali.

Hussan Dar S/O Muhammad Raheem, was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in abetting killing of a civilian and attacking law enforcement agencies which resulted in death of police constables. He was also in possession of explosives.

The convict admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence and subsequently executed.

Umer Zada S/O Gul Rehman was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking armed forces of Pakistan which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers. He was also in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence and has been executed.

Hazrat Ali S/O Fazal Rabi was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in planting improvised explosive devices and killing of civilians. He was also involved in attacking armed forces of Pakistan. The convict admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence and consequently executed.