Karachi: On the reports of radicalization and involvement of some students in the acts of terrorism, Karachi University authorities have decided to hand over the enrolled student’s record to the intelligence agencies.

According to the details the Vice Chancellor has also called session of academic council in this regard, where as the suggestion of providing compulsory police character certificate for every student has also been given.

Sources further stated that more than 12 laptops and 20 USBs have been recovered from the Abdul Kareem house in Gulzar-e-Hijri during raid by the security officers. The process of data decoding is underway whereas the forensic of the record will also be conducted.