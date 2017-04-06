Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair said that the credit for overcoming turmoil and creating peace in Karachi should go to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and not former Army Chief Gen (r) Raheel Sharif.

“Credit for Karachi operation should go to PM Nawaz Sharif and not to Raheel Sharif,” he said, adding that Karachi is peaceful only because of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He criticised the media for not giving credit where it's due.

“Media always gives credit to former Army Chief Raheel Sharif regarding Karachi operation. He was a normal man and regular general. He is a part of our past now,” the Governor said.

He further taunted the journalists saying that the media portrays Raheel Sharif envisioning peace in Karachi as Allama Iqbal dreamt of Pakistan.

The Governor said Rangers and Army personnel had been deployed in the city under previous regimes as well but no other government had showed the will to go for a full-fledged operation.

In terms of lockdowns in Karachi, which has historically been an issue in the city, he said no party can shut down the city now.

“We will not allow it to happen,” he said. “I challenge all parties to come together to try to lock down Karachi over the next 10 months. It won’t happen.”

Regarding Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Governor Zubair ‘Muttahida is history now.’

“(MQM headquarter) Nine Zero has been locked down and no one would dare to open it,” he said.