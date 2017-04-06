ISLAMABAD - Imran’s statement to reform the education system of the country when his party comes into power in the centre reflects Imran’s obsession and lust for premiership of the country which has disturbed his mental equilibrium.

“What to talk of forming the government in the centre, even the KP voters will reject him in the 2018 elections due to his inefficiency and politics of chaos and anarchy. Therefore he should better focus on delivering to the KPK people in the remaining one and a half years,” she said in a statement issued here yesterday.

She further said that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government had completely failed to deliver.

The minister criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said over 2.5 million children were out of school in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). She said as many as 10,000 schools in KP had no electricity while 7,000 schools had no clean drinking water.

She said the provincial government did not take any step for the betterment of education sector and failed to provide basic facilities to students in the province. She said that PTI could not upgrade a single school building across the province. She drew the attention of PTI chief to the condition of KP’s education department and said local students were waiting for Imran Khan’s response.

The state minister asked Imran Khan if he wanted to bring revolution in education sector in KP, then he should contact Chief Minster Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

She said the nation would reject PTI in upcoming general elections in KP due to its poor performance. She suggested that PTI’s leader should focus on development of KP and fulfil the promises which he had made in party’s manifesto.