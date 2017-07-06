Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has established an Aviation City at Aeronautical Complex which was inaugurated today, reported Radio Pakistan.

While addressing the ceremony Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that a strong air force and aerospace platform is imperative for a strong Pakistan.

The Minister said Pakistan Air Force has played a critical role in the war against terrorism and without its contributions the nation would have not registered the immense successes it has against the menace.

Ahsan Iqbal noted that air force is an important element of any nation's power which has assumed new importance for national security.

He said the establishment of aviation city has come at a very appropriate time and fulfils the very need where knowledge and industry can work together to create new opportunities for Pakistan in the field of aerospace.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Chief Sohail Aman described the establishment of the aviation city as an important step towards achieving self-reliance in defense production.

He said it is also an important lead towards production of fifth generation fighter jets in the country.

He said the aviation city which will help support economic activities