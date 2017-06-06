Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Khan Hasham Bin Saddique has said that Pakistan greatly values role of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for promotion of the Kashmir cause at international level.

Talking to OIC Secretary General Dr Yousaf Al-Othaimeen at the OIC secretariat in Jeddah, he said, “Pakistan greatly appreciates assistant secretary general and Special Representative of the Secretary General (SRSG) on Jammu Kashmir Ambassador Abdullah Al-Alim for his meaningful role in the context of Jammu Kashmir dispute.”

The ambassador said, “Our combined efforts have, directly and indirectly, strengthened OIC’s institutions and have let us take united positions on the issues pertaining to Islamic world.”

He reiterated Pakistan’s stance on Palestine issue and said that Pakistan has given its unequivocal support to the issue of Palestine and has always supported the establishment of a Palestinian state with Al-Quds al-Sharif as its capital.

The ambassador thanked the OIC Secretary General on the continued support given to Pakistan on various matters including Kashmir issue and terrorism.

He also thanked OIC on writing to the Indian government to allow OIC fact finding mission to Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) early this year.

He hoped that India will accept OIC’s request for objective and fair assessment of human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

OIC Secretary General Dr Yousaf Al-Othaimeen appreciated the meaningful role played by Pakistan in OIC.

He reiterated OIC’s stance on Kashmir dispute and said, “Peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of Kashmiri people and in accordance with the UNSC resolutions would bring durable peace in the region.”

The OIC secretary general appreciated Pakistan’s contribution in enhancing the higher education in OIC member countries by providing 100 scholarships to students of OIC member countries.