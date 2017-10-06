An oil tanker carrying 50,000 spirit fuel traveling on National Highway from Faisalabad to Karachi overturned near Qazi Ahmed today, said the local police officials.

After the incident, the district and motorway police cordoned off the area. Machinery, fire brigade, and rescue teams were called in to start rescue operation as fuel spread in the area after the incident.

According to Police, the authorities are putting their best efforts to ensure that incident like Ahemdpur Sharqiya is not repeated.