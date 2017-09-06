Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on international community to intensify its efforts in the war against terrorism, saying Pakistan continues to fight against terrorism despite limited resources.

Addressing a Defence Day tribute event at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the Army chief criticized the allegations that Pakistan was sheltering militants.

“Pakistan has done so much and lost so much in this war against terrorism. So many innocent lives have been lost, yet we keep on moving.

“It’s high time the world realizes what Pakistan’s contribution in the maintainance of peace and stability in the region. Now, the world must do more in this war,” Bajwa said.

Reiterating Pakistan’s desire for peace and stability in neighbouring Afghanistan, General Bajwa said armed forces of both the countries are collaborating on counter-terrorism measures.

“For peace and stability to exit, collective efforts are necessary. Pakistan won’t ever allow anyone to use its soil against any other state. We, however, cannot fight Afghanistan’s war in Pakistan,” he added.

The Army chief said that Pakistan was not the first country to introduce nuclear weapons in South Asia. “Our nuclear weapons are for deterrence and to maintain security balance in the region,” he added.

He said the security concerns of Pakistan must be addressed.

Bajwa called for strengthening of institutions. “This is must for progress and development of country,” he said.

The army chief in his speech showed that he had high hopes from the youth. “I look forward to the day when our youth will take the country forward in every way,” he said.

Bajwa maintained that jihad is responsibility of the state not of individuals.

He ended his speech by paying tribute to heroes and martyrs of the armed forces who laid their lives to protect the homeland.