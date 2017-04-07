A veterinary doctor belonging to the Ahmadi community was shot dead by an armed motorcyclist on Friday in the Lalazar area of Lahore.

Ashfaq Ahmed, 68, was travelling in a car along with his nephew when an unidentified motorcyclist shot at point-blank range, killing him on the spot.

Police said it was too early to determine whether it was a faith-based killing or not.

On March 30, a prominent member of the Ahmadi community and relative of its first Nobel Prize winner was gunned down on Thursday in an attack claimed by banned militant group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

Malik Saleem Latif, a cousin of Abdus Salam, who shared the physics prize in 1979, was shot just yards from his home in the town of Nankana, near Lahore in the southern province of Punjab, said Saleemuddin, a spokesman for the Ahmadi community.

In 2010, two simultaneous attacks on Ahmadi mosques in Lahore by the Pakistani Taliban killed 94 people. Three days later, militants stormed the hospital where survivors were taken, killing 12 people, mostly police and hospital staff.